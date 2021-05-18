Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 (2021) | On-line Vote casting | Contestants | Eliminations | Winners

Following the former development, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a combined bag of veterans like comedians and fashionable actors as housemates. As in keeping with the massive boss laws, there will likely be a nomination procedure each and every week from which 3 Contestants with most votes will likely be nominated for the Public vote casting procedure. The Bigg Boss Malayalam could have celebrities who will likely be beneath 24×7 digital camera surveillance. On a daily basis’s episodes comprise the principle happenings of the day before today. Each and every weekend episode principally specializes in an interview with the evicted contestant via Mohanlal. The audience can forged their bigg boss vote for favourite Eviction contestant.
BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants Listing
Listed here are your complete contestants checklist of Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 display,
- Adoney John
- Anoop Krishnan
- Bhagyalakshmi
- Dimpal Bhal
- RJ Firoz aka Kidilam Firoz
- Lekshmi Jayan
- Majiziya Bhanu
- Manikuttan
- Noby Marcose
- Ramzan Muhammed
- Rithu Manthra
- Sai Vishnu
- Sandhya Manoj
- Soorya Menon
- Michelle Ann
- Angel Thomas
Bigg Boss Malayalam Evicted Contestants
Bigg Boss malayalam 3 evitcted contestants checklist,
- Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2
- Michelle Ann – Week 3
- Angel Thomas – Week 4
- Remya Panicker – Week 5
- Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6
- Bhagyalakshmi – Week 7
- Sajna and Firoz – Week 8
- NO EVICTION – Week 9
- Sandhya Manoj – Week 10
- Dimple Bhal – Re-Access
- Soorya
Highlights
- Lekshmi is the primary contestant to get evicted from the home.
- Michelle Ann and Angel Thomas obtain a lesser collection of votes from the target market.
- Bhagyalakshmi will get evicted from the home at the seventh week of the home.
- There is not any eviction on Week 8.
Step via Step Process for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam
There are 3 strategies that audience can use to vote for eviction player; one is a Bigg Boss Malayalam On-line Vote casting and different is via Ignored Name Vote casting and SMS Vote casting. The Contestants who fail in convincing the target market might get rid of from the display.
Different Bigg Boss Displays Bigg Boss Tamil Vote
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Main points
|Identify
|Bigg Boss Malayalam
|Host
|Mohanlal
|Channel
|Asianet
|Timing
|9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend)
|Style
|Fact Display
|Unlock Date
|2021
|Contestants
|Discuss with the desk beneath
|Language
|Malayalam
|Working Time
|90 mins approx.
|Prize Cash
|₹ 50,00,000
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Vote casting On-line on Hotstar
- To begin with, set up Hotstar App for your Android or IOS telephone
- Create an account in Hotstar the use of telephone quantity or Gmail account.
- Seek for “Bigg Boss Malayalam”
- Click on at the “Vote Now” button and vote to your favorite contestant.
- You might have 50 votes every day to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.
Methods to Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam On-line in Google
To your queries on “Methods to Vote Bigg Boss Malayalam?” beneath are the solutions:
- Seek “Bigg Boss Vote” or “Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote” in Google or click on right here
- The nominated contestants will likely be displayed
- Signal into your Gmail account
- Now choose your favorite contestant(s) and break up your vote as in keeping with your want
- Click on Post to verify your votes
- You’ll vote a most of 10 votes an afternoon in keeping with Google Account
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Listing and Eliminations
Bigg Boss Malayalam SMS Vote casting:
SMS Structure>> BB <house> CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. Most 10 votes/day and 30 votes/vote casting cycle
Additionally, the ignored name vote casting will also be accomplished with the Ignored Name Numbers equipped for each and every contestant. To vote to your favorite contestant in Bigg Boss, simply give a ignored name to the beneath discussed cell quantity. A most of 10 calls in keeping with quantity is counted for every week and the calls after that may not be regarded as for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam.
|Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Identify
|Ignored Name Numbers
