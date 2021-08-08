Bigg Boss OTT: Complete Record Of Contestants With Pictures | NewZNew

Bigg Boss OTT: Complete Record of Contestants with Pictures: India is understood for such a lot of superb issues and including a cherry at the best is Giant Boss. The truth display is coming again similar to each different 12 months, alternatively, this time, with an added twist.

Giant Boss OTT i.e., Giant Boss Over-The-Best is part of the approaching Giant Boss 15.

That is the primary time ever that Giant Boss is about to sail at the virtual international and start its virtual season with OTT. The display goes to be a mix of celebrities and commonplace contestants and audience are leaping with pleasure.

The season is about to premiere on eighth August 2021 and can cross on for six weeks. Quickly sufficient, this may merge with the common Giant Boss 15.

Previous, there have been flying rumors concerning the hosts. Conceivable names have been Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla, and so forth. Then again, we’ve got affirmation at the host for the virtual season, and it’s gonna be Karan Johar this time. The display will wrap up via 18th September following which, you’ll track in to Giant Boss 15.

As excited as you might be, we’re too. In case you are right here searching for the deets at the contestants becoming a member of this time, smartly, wait up.

Get able for a ‘bumpy’ journey y’all as a result of we’ve got the listing of contestants collaborating on Giant Boss OTT.

Giant Boss OTT Contestants Record

With such a lot of rumors swaying round, audience are on their feet ready to have the names of the contestants who can be making it to Giant Boss OTT this 12 months.

We’ve got the large disclose too and right here come the names that y’all had been looking forward to this lengthy.

1. Neha Bhasin

Jag Ghoomiya rockstar Neha Bhasin is among the contestants of the display. She has shot for the promo and is finalized for the display.

2. Karan Nath

Karan doesn’t in reality belong to the ‘fashionable’ listing however this time he’s going to be a recent face at the display. He was once remaining noticed within the movie ‘Ye Dil Aashiqanaa’.

3. Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan, Kumkum Bhagya celebrity has already marked his presence at the display throughout the promo. No surprises there, Zeeshan goes to be on BB OTT.

4. Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul has just lately been a player in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has finished fashionable displays like ‘Iss Pyar ko Kya Naam Doon?’ and ‘Vish’. She is able to land on BB OTT.

5. Neha Marda

Neha Marda, repute from Balika Badhu has absolutely reworked herself. Neatly, we will be able to’t wait to look her on BB OTT quickly.

6. Ridhima Pandit

Bahu Hamari Rajnikant Reputation, Ridhima Pandit, may be going to be a contestant for the Giant Boss OTT.

7. Aastha Gill

Quickly after you noticed her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Aastha Gill was once approached for BB OTT whilst she was once in Cape The city. To begin with, she declined the be offering.

8. Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal and fact displays are buddies. After her giant controversies post-Splitsvilla, she is able to land on Giant Boss OTT.

9. Arjun Bijlani

After KKK 11, Arjun Bijlani can be becoming a member of BB OTT too. He’s going to be a tricky festival for the others.

10. Urfi Javed

Tv celebrity Urfi Javed additionally identified for Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania may be going to be becoming a member of Giant Boss OTT.

11. Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh, the Bhojpuri Celebrity can also be making it to BB OTT, and ever since she break up with Pawan Singh, she has been within the highlight.

August 8, be expecting the drama for your monitors.