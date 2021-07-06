Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launching In June? TikTok Status Durga Rao Is Phase Of The New Season

After the massive luck of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, creators of the hit truth display are all set to go into a brand spanking new season. Sure, you learn that proper! Reportedly, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is going on flooring from Might and season begins mid-June mid-week. Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has hosted the display for the previous 3 years, is coming again for the brand new season. In keeping with reviews, the Celebrity will get started taking pictures for the promos in Might, which can even divulge the release date of the impending display.

Smartly, with many social media pages speculating in regards to the contributors of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, reviews counsel that TikTok’s status, Durga Rao, has been showed for the truth display. Absolute best recognized for its quirky movies uploaded to the Chinese language app, the TikToker enjoys an enormous fan following on social media. Whilst Durga has no longer but showed or denied the reviews, enthusiasts of the superstar are eagerly anticipating his grand access into the display. Allow us to inform you that there were rumors of common YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth’s inclusion in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 additionally.

Studies additionally counsel that the creators are aiming to incorporate extra feminine contestants than men to spice up the brand new season’s glamor quotient. Smartly, with quite a lot of speculations and reviews circulating in regards to the display, we’ll have to attend and watch to look what unfolds when the display’s giant premiere hits the mini display.

Discuss Bigg Boss Telugu 4After effectively finishing 100 days of his keep on the space, Existence is Stunning actor Abhijeet was once observed packing the coveted trophy. The opposite 4 finalists have been Akhil Sarthak, Sohel, Dethadi Harika and Ariyana Glory.