Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Promo Out. Watch Video

Every other yr and every other season of Bigg Boss Telugu is right here to entertain the general public. On August 1, Famous person Maa’s reliable Twitter care for printed Bigg Boss Telugu’s 5th season brand. They shared the display’s first promo. However there aren’t any information about the host of the display. Rumors counsel that Nagarjuna might be again as host.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU SEASON 5 LOGO REVEAL

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu hosted via Nagarjuna began in September 2020. It ended on December 202, 2020 with Abhijeet Duddala because the winner. Now, nearly 8 months later, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been introduced. Just like the fourth season, protection protocols might be adopted on set to stay Covid-19 at bay.

On August 1, Famous person Maa took to Twitter and Instagram to percentage the display’s brand. They shared the publish, writing: “Take a look at the lovely first glance of the #BiggBossTelugu5 brand. We’re coming!! (sic).”

Right here’s the message:

DOES BIGG BOSS TELUGU START SEASON 5 IN SEPTEMBER?

If the reviews are believed to be true, Bigg Boss Telugu’s 5th season will start someday in September. An reliable affirmation remains to be awaited. Nagarjuna is most probably to go back as host for a 3rd time. Whilst the primary season was once hosted via Jr NTR, Nani took over because the anchor in the second one season.

Lately, the organizers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 are busy finalizing the listing of members for this yr. Individuals are requested to finish 14 days of quarantine ahead of coming into the Bigg Boss area.