Biggest cricket stadiums in the world:

The fans of cricket have largely been concentrated in Australasia, Africa, and the UK, and yet it is the second most followed sport in the world, with football taking the first sport. It is estimated that close to 2.5 billion people follow the sport globally. It is also one of the most popular among sports betting enthusiasts, who love to place bets on not only match results but a whole host of live betting markets. Cricket betting odds are offered on every single aspect of the match and are affected by things that require a deep understanding of the game.

As with any other sport, the experience of watching a cricket match live, inside a stadium offers an unparalleled experience to the fans. Let’s have a look at some of the biggest stadiums in the world.

Narendra Modi stadium

Located in Ahmedabad, the financial capital of the state of Gujarat, the recently inaugurated Narendra Modi stadium is currently the world’s largest cricket stadium. With a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, it is also the largest stadium in the world, beating the previous record holder of Rungrado 1st of May stadium in Pyongyang by quite a margin.

The Narendra Modi stadium was built by renovating the already existing Sardar Patel stadium, and more than doubling its seating capacity. The stadium occupies 63 acres of land, and boasts of state of the art features like 76 corporate boxes, Olympic sized swimming pool, and a 55 room clubhouse. The seating area itself is designed such that more than half of it is covered by a lightweight fire-proof PTFE canopy, which eliminates the need for any pillars to support the roof. This provides an unobstructed view of the action from anywhere in the stadium.

The stadium also boasts of a couple of world-first features, like 4 dressing rooms that can allow two matches back to back on the same day, as well as 11 center pitches to choose from.

Melbourne Cricket Ground

The second on the list comes the MCG, which is also one of the oldest cricket stadiums in the world, and traces back its origins to 1853 when the current Yarra Park site was selected by the MCC. Over the years, the stadium has seen multiple renovations expansions, which has brought it to its current official capacity of 1,00,024 spectators. The MCG has played host to the world’s first international test match between Australia and England in 1877, as well as the first-ever ODI, again between Australia and England in 1971.

In addition to cricket, the stadium also hosts multiple other sports, including Football and Rugby. The stadium has also been showcased as a centerpiece during the 1956 Olympic Games held in Australia, as well as the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

As a tradition since 1980, the MCG holds the Boxing Day test featuring Australia and a visiting team, where the game begins on 26th December each year.

Eden Gardens

If the Lord’s cricket ground in London is considered to be a mecca of international cricket, the Eden Gardens is often called the mecca of Indian cricket. With a seating capacity of 68,000, it is the third-largest cricket stadium in the world.

The crowd at the Eden Gardens is known to be quite vociferous, and many cricketers including Steve Waugh and Saurav Ganguly have praised the crowds for the support they show towards their teams and the sport.

The ground was the first outside England to host a World Cup final, when the 1987 World Cup final was held here, which was won by Australia.

Over the years, the ground has seen some famous records like the highest individual score in an ODI, of 264, by Rohit Sharma, as well as the epic partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid during the second test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in 2000-01. It has the honor of hosting India’s first-ever Day/Night test.

The ground has also witnessed some infamous incidents like the calling off of the 1996 World Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka due to unruly crowds.