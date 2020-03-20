Biggest NFL Free Agency signings 2020 – plus latest news and rumours

Whereas the remainder of the sporting world beds down for an impromptu low season, the NFL break is offering fireworks.

The 2020 free company market is open and the standard blockbuster strikes are being made.

Free agent offers and mind-blowing trades are flowing by means of, and RadioTimes.com has rounded up among the largest to this point.

QB Tom Brady

New England Patriots to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There’s just one place to start out… TB to TB. The Bucs have entered ‘win now’ mode, however will Brady be sufficient to spin a floundering unit into real Tremendous Bowl contenders within the subsequent 12 months or so?

Brady’s 20-year affiliation with the Patriots got here to an finish this week, and the entire soccer world will likely be trying to see what he can do exterior Foxborough.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Houston Texans to Arizona Cardinals

Brady stands out as the headline-grabber proper now, however the wildest transfer of the free company interval thus far merely must be the mega commerce that has seen Hopkins depart Houston for pennies.

Texans’ Basic Supervisor and Head Coach Invoice O’Brien made the staggering name to let Hopkins and a 2020 fourth spherical decide go to Arizona in alternate for RB David Johnson, a 2020 second spherical decide and 2021 fourth spherical decide. Insanity, however now it’s within the books.

QB Philip Rivers

LA Chargers to Indianapolis Colts

By the point the Colts’ permeable O-line had lastly waterproofed itself, Andrew Luck merely couldn’t operate any longer. His shock retirement led to Jacoby Brissett taking the reins and whereas he confirmed flashed of promise, extra is required.

Step up, Philip Rivers. The Chargers veteran’s finest days be fading behind him, however a swap to Indy with loads of safety and higher depth throughout the roster will take the strain off him and give him the very best shot at a renaissance season.

QB Marcus Mariota

Tennessee Titans to Las Vegas Raiders

The second general decide of the 2015 Draft has departed Tennessee to arrange an interesting QB battle within the desert in 2020.

Derek Carr was at all times the Number one in Oakland, however the franchise transfer to Las Vegas has introduced an air of change, and Mariota shouldn’t be shifting there merely to make up the numbers.

TE Jimmy Graham

Inexperienced Bay Packers to Chicago Bears

Graham’s post-New Orleans road-trip has taken one other twist with a giant cash transfer to the Bears.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

New Orleans Saints to Carolina Panthers

One of many feel-good strikes of free company is Bridgewater being given the keys to the automotive in Carolina.

The QB missed nearly two full seasons as a consequence of an ACL harm earlier than backing up Drew Brees in New Orleans, now he’s entrusted with a complete new franchise to steer. Go nicely, Ted.

QB Nick Foles

Jacksonville Jaguars to Chicago Bears

Foles’ inventory has steadily fallen since his beautiful 2017 Tremendous Bowl triumph. Harm obtained the higher of him in Jacksonville final 12 months however he has an opportunity to start out afresh in Chicago this 12 months.

RB Todd Gurley

LA Rams to Atlanta Falcons

No sooner had Gurley entered free company he was snapped up by the Falcons who will likely be licking their lips on the prospect of a fully-fit model of the Rams’ former hero.

Query marks have been raised about his knee, resulting in a disappointing 2019, however his MVP-contender season in 2017 will at all times be an attractive draw for groups.