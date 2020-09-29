Bihae Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan met JP Nadda, met, what happened

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The dates for the Bihar assembly elections have been announced, but the seat sharing dispute between the NDA and the grand alliance parties is yet to be resolved. LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who was part of the NDA constituent in the midst of a furore over seat sharing, met BJP president JP Nadda in Somwara late evening. The market of political speculation is hot after this meeting. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Both alliances did not give sentiment, what will Upendra Kushwaha announce today

Chirag met Nadda, what happened…

After the meeting of the LJP-BJP president, the question in everyone's mind is whether Chirag Paswan will agree on the 27 seats offered by the BJP. The Lok Janshakti Party demanded more than 30 seats, but the BJP first offered 20-25 seats, then it has been increased to 27 now. Sources are telling that Chirag Paswan is trying to get more seats. In such a situation, what will Chirag Paswan decide, everyone will be watching.

LJP got more seats last time

Talking about the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, the LJP had got 42 seats in the alliance at that time. JDU was not part of the alliance at that time. This time more seats are expected to go to JDU’s account, due to which LJP’s equation is not sitting right and it is running angry. Earlier Chirag also talked about contesting in 143 seats. After the addition and subtraction, the party is trying to get more than 30 seats this time too.

Chirag raises many questions on Nitish

Not only this, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has often criticized the functioning of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and had also issued his own slogan. Chirag has questioned many of Nitish Kumar’s decisions. After the ongoing dispute between JDU-LJP, JDU also said that it will field candidates against LJP.

JDU is not happy with Chirag, BJP wants to maintain friendship

Chirag has been an attacker on Nitish, while Nitish Kumar is also said to be very angry with Chirag Paswan’s attitude. However, the BJP is trying to keep Chirag Paswan in the NDA. Meanwhile, this meeting has happened between Chirag Paswan and JP Nadda, then it has to be seen what the result of this meeting is.

NDA will announce seat sharing on October 3

It is also being said that seat sharing will be announced by the NDA before October 3. According to sources, the NDA has almost prepared its formula for the Bihar elections, according to which JDU is going to contest on 103 and BJP 101 seats. JDU has demanded more seats, but it has also been said to do the seat-sharing formula like 2010.