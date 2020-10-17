Bihar: 23 kg gold-two kg silver recovered from BJP candidate’s brother’s house, sensation created

Bihar Crime: The police raided the house of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and brother of Raxaul Assembly candidate Pramod Sinha. In this big action on Saturday, the gold of crores of rupees and silver of lakhs of rupees has been caught by the police. This action has not taken place inside the Indian border. This whole matter is about Nepal. Also Read – Congress speaking the language of separatists, giving tickets to those praising Jinnah: Shahnawaz Hussain

Ashok Sinha, a brother of BJP candidate Pramod Sinha, has been living in Birganj, Nepal for the last several years. Today, under a secret information, Nepal Police has conducted a raid on the same location of Ashok Sinha. During the raid that lasted for several hours, every part of the house was searched, from where the Nepal Police recovered 23 kg of gold and 2 kg of silver. The value of Barmad gold is about 10 crores.

Where is all this gold and silver came from Ashok Sinha, it is being investigated. They are also being questioned in this matter. However, no arrests have been made so far in this case. What kind of inputs did the Nepal Police have? What did his team reach there to research? As of now, no official statement has been issued by the Nepal Police in this regard.

The mixing of gold and silver on a large scale, at the same time when the Bihar Assembly elections are to be held across the international border. Whether it has any connection with Bihar elections or not is not clear. The action in Nepal has created panic across the border.

Ashok Sinha may have been living in Birgunj, Nepal for many years, but his brother Pramod Sinha is a BJP candidate from Raxaul across the border, he is standing in the election ground. A brother of these two has also been a leader of JDU, although he has died.