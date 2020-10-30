Bihar 2nd Phase Election 2020: IT major action on agencies involved in tap-water scheme between elections

Bihar 2nd Phase Election 2020: Before the second phase of voting in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the Income Tax team has taken the biggest action so far. The team on Thursday conducted four searches and eight surveys in Patna, Hilsa, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Katihar and Gaya together with government working contractors and stone chips traders against the agencies involved in the Nal Jal Yojana. The team has recovered crores of rupees in cash, jewelery, crores of property documents during the raid. The raid of the team continues on Friday. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Before the second phase of elections, Nitish Kumar played the reservation stakes according to the population, said this …

Search and survey action being taken on the owners of the agency involved in the tap-water scheme

Explain that in the midst of the election process, the team of the Income Tax Department is constantly conducting search and survey operations. Even before this, the team has taken many actions in recent times. In the same sequence, on Thursday, the team conducted searches and surveys in various cities of Bihar, in which the team conducted a search operation at five locations of Jarnadhan Prasad, owner of Ganadhipati Construction Agency in Patna.

Know where action took place

According to the departmental sources, the Income Tax team in the investigation at the office, housing and factory located in Fraser Road, Digha, Kadamkuan, Hanuman Nagar, with considerable cash, transactions of crores as well as investment in various savings schemes besides banks and assets worth crores. Papers have been found.

At the same time, the team searched the nine locations of Nalanda Engicon Private Limited in Patna and Hilsa. These two agencies carry out several schemes of various departments of the state government, including the Nal-Jal Yojana.

The income tax team also searched two government contractors at different places in Bhagalpur, Purnia and Katihar. In Bhagalpur and Purnea, the Income Tax team had received more than 50 lakh cash during the search till late evening. The team has got documents of investment in jewelery, land and savings schemes from here. Apart from this, the survey proceedings have been taken at different places of eight stone chips traders in Gaya.

Action will continue on Saturday as well

Officials say that the documents received by the Income Tax team are being assessed. After this, you will be able to know how many crores of property, cash, jewelery and land documents have been found in the search and survey. For this, the work of search and survey will continue on Friday. There is a possibility that the search may continue against some companies on Saturday.