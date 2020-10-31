Bihar 2nd Phase election 2020: The second phase will decide the political picture of Bihar, the giants are clash

Bihar 2nd Phase Election 2020: The polling in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections will clear the political picture of Bihar. In this phase, where the BJP has a direct fight in 28 of the 94 seats with the strongest rival RJD, the JDU, which is in alliance with the RJD in 2015, will also have to deal with the RJD in 24 seats in this phase. . It is a matter of Congress that with 24 seats, it also has a direct competition with the BJP and JDU veterans in this phase. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi’s target on BJP, ‘Earlier inflation was a’ witch ‘for them, now’ Bhaujai ‘has become’

Second phase will prove to be a big win-win platform between NDA-Grand Alliance Also Read – Lalu’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya on the road against her mother-in-law, asked for votes for her father

Let us know that in the second phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly, 1514 candidates are in the fray for 94 seats in 17 districts. This second phase is going to be a big platform for the win-win game between the NDA and the opposition grand alliance, as the fate of candidates in more than two-thirds of the seats, including the first and second phase, is at this stage. I will decide. The third and final phase of the election will be just a formality to increase and decrease the difference of numbers. Also Read – Bihar Munger Violence: Sanjay Raut asked – BJP leaders are not questioning the Munger incident, nor the ruckus, why

Which party’s veterans are face to face in the second phase, know

Despite having fewer seats in the second phase than the BJP, the JDU faces a big challenge, as many of its top and prominent leaders are at stake in this phase.

In the hand of JDU, Minister Ramsevak Singh has a direct confrontation with Rajesh Kushwaha of RJD, while Chandrika Rai, Lalu’s Samadhi in Parsa, is in front of Chhote Lal Rai of RJD.

Rajkumar Rai is in Hasanpur, in front of RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav, while in Mehnar, Umesh Kushwaha has the responsibility of defeating Veena Singh, wife of Rama Singh, who is contesting on RJD ticket.

– In Darbhanga Rural, JDU’s Faraj Fatmi, who has changed camp from RJD, has a clash with RJD’s Lalit Yadav.

In Bankipur, opposite BJP’s Nitin Naveen is Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha of Congress.

In Begusarai, Amita Bhushan is facing a challenge from BJP’s Kundan Singh.

Rohit Pandey of BJP from Ajit Sharma of Congress in Bhagalpur.

In Patna Sahib, there is Pravin Kushwaha of the Congress in front of the minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav.

In Nalanda, there is Gunjan Patel in front of Minister Shravan Kumar, while Bahubali Kali Pandey is contesting from Kuchayakot with a Congress ticket. JDU has fielded Amarendra Pandey in front of them.

– NDA’s new ally, Vikas Insan Party (VIP), is contesting in five seats from RJD, which has been left by VIP just days before the notification of the election.

Former minister and RJD candidate Ram Vichar Rai has a fight with Raju Singh of VIP in Baniyapur.

Half of the seats of the Left are also in this second phase, in which the CPI (M) is the complete test. It has got four seats in the Grand Alliance. Everyone is going to face this phase.