Bihar: 3 SSB jawans died because of electrocution, 9 others severely injured

Patna: 3 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) group of workers have been killed on Friday after being electrocuted in Bihar's Supaul district. Aside from this, 9 different group of workers of the Border Safety Drive have been additionally injured. They have got been admitted to the health center, the place the situation of 4 is important. Supaul Superintendent of Police D. Amarkesh mentioned the casualties passed off after SSB group of workers got here in touch with a top pressure cord.

Those squaddies have been posted within the forty fifth Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Birpur. In line with an officer of SSB's forty fifth Battalion, a staff of 12 jawans was once patrolling the world on the time of the twist of fate.

The injured group of workers later approached the battalion administrative center in Birpur, following which their colleagues rushed to the spot for assist and help. An reputable mentioned, "3 of our other people died at the spot, whilst 9 others have been severely injured. We've rescued them and admitted them to the health center, the place the situation of 4 is important."