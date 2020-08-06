Bihar: 3,416 new patients found in a day, corona infected crosses 68 thousand

Corona Virus in Bihar: The number of corona infected in the state has crossed 68,000 after receiving the highest number of 3,416 Kovid-19 patients in a single day so far in Bihar. In Bihar, the number of corona infected has increased to 68,148 while 43,820 infected have been cured so far. During the last 24 hours, 19 infected people have died. In the report released by the Health Department on Thursday, it has been said that 3,416 cases of corona infection have been reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 603 have been found most from the infected capital Patna. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal again sent proposal, told LG- Let markets, gyms and hotels open, now the situation is fine

It has been reported in the report that a total of 60,254 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 43,820 infected patients have recovered and gone back home. The number of corona infected patients in the state is 23,939. The recovery rate of corona infected in Bihar is 64.30 percent.

As many as 19 corona infected have died during the last 24 hours in the state, thus a total of 388 corona infectives have died in the state so far. Patna district has reported the highest number of corona patients in Bihar till date, 11,592. Apart from this, 3,138 in Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur 3007, Rohtas 2,610, Gaya 2,607, Begusarai 2,273, Saran 2,155, Bhojpur 2,000 and 2,716 have been reported infected in Nalanda.