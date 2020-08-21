Bihar: 6.43 lakh bill handed over in the name of corona treatment, DM said – seal the hospital

Corona Virus Bihar: A private hospital in Kankarbagh, Patna, Bihar’s capital, handed over a hand written bill of six lakhs 43 thousand rupees in the name of treatment to the relatives of the Karona patients. On seeing the bill, the relatives were shocked and complained to the Patna district administration. After getting the complaint correct in the investigation, Patna District Collector Kumar Ravi has ordered the hospital to be sealed. Also Read – Was digging the ground for soil, found boxes filled with gold-silver-jewelery, but what happened then….

On the orders of Patna DM Kumar Ravi, five people including the MD of JDM Hospital in Kankarbagh, Patna, have been lodged in the Kankarbagh police station under the provisions of Fraud, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Betrayal and Epidemic Diseases Act. After investigating the case, the administration has ordered the hospital to be sealed.

The state government's fact finding team found out in the investigation that the hospital had handed over the handwritten bill to the relatives of the 48-year-old corona patient admitted here. The hospital has not placed a sheet of corona treatment charge anywhere in its premises.

Patna’s District Program Officer, Manoj Kumar has told that, “We found that the hospital does not even show its ventilator, ICU, room nor has any register made for patients admitted here.” Patients are discharged without any entry and without any receipt. We have not received a satisfactory answer about how Rs 6.34 lakh was recovered from the patient admitted on 30 July.

A relative of the patient told that, “The hospital did not tell us about the ICU or ventilator fee and asked for an insurance fee of Rs 5,000 per day. When we gave him Rs 2.44 lakh, the hospital gave us a handwritten bill and threatened us of dire consequences if we did not pay the entire bill. “

However, Raju Kumar Singh, managing director of JDM Hospital, refused to give him any written bill. He said, ‘We have prepared a bill of Rs 4,26,300 out of which Rs 2,44,000 has been paid, our bill clearly states that ICU fee is Rs 17,000 per day and ventilator fee is Rs 22,000 per day. Some related facilities are also included in these charges. He told that Singh was a diabetic patient and was in ICU for six days and was on ventilator for three days.

It is worth noting that the District Magistrate of Patna has instructed all private hospitals to provide concrete parts, keep reasonable fees, and clear the details of expenses, so that patients do not face any problem.