Bihar administration upset, 71 out of 96 people who returned to Patna from England went missing

new Delhi: The new strain of corona virus spread in Britain is now beginning to affect India. So far, a total of 22 people have been infected by exposure to new strains. In this context, the Government of India has postponed flights to and from Britain till 7 January. In this episode, people returning from Britain are now being investigated in the country. Along with this, work is being done to trace all those people who have come in contact with the infected.

But the trouble of the Bihar government is going to increase again. Because out of 96 people who reached Patna from England, 71 people did not meet at their home. The team of civil surgeons is continuously engaged in contacting them. Only a sample of 25 people could be taken on Wednesday. The search for the other 71 people is being done, but till now no information has been received about them. However, 2 out of these 25 samples have been reported negative.

Patna's civil surgeon Vibha Kumari Singh said that we have been given a list of 96 people between November 23 and December 21. The address, phone number etc. of those people are given in this list. Phone number is not clear in many places. Some people are not getting calls on calls and after visiting the address of the people, when they came to meet the people who had returned from Britain, it was found that people have gone elsewhere. However, efforts are being made to send information continuously to those people.