Bihar: AIIMS-2 doctors succumbed to corona infection in Patna

new Delhi: Two doctors have died in the last 24 hours in the All India Institutes of Science located in Patna, the capital of Bihar. A PMCH professor and another doctor admitted to Patna AIIMS have died.

Professor Dr. NK Singh of Patna Medical College and Hospital, admitted to Patna AIIMS, was admitted for the last 8 days and was put on ventilator when his condition deteriorated. Whereas, on Monday, a doctor from Gaya Death also occurred due to Corona virus infection in AIIMS.

The second doctor who died in Patna AIIMS is Dr. Ashwini Kumar, 59 years old doctor. He was a resident of Ramanandpur and practiced privately in Gaya. Recently, he was also being treated here at AIIMS due to Corona infection.

Let me tell you that till yesterday, till Monday, 134 had died due to corona virus in Bihar and cases of corona virus infection had increased to 17421. Till yesterday, the death toll of this disease had reached 134 due to the death of nine more persons. With this, the number of people infected in the state had increased to 17421 by Monday.