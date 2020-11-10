Bihar Araria District Chunav Result 2020 Live: RJD wins from Araria, know who was ahead in the remaining 5 seats

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2020 Live Update: Most of the total six seats of the assembly in Araria district are seen to be occupied by the NDA. RJD’s Abidur Rahman has won the Araria Sadar seat. RJD has won 3 of the 6 assembly seats, while three have been captured by the NDA. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Parinam 2020: JDU expresses confidence in trends, party bid – government to be formed again under Nitish Kumar

Araria Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: In Araria Assembly Sadar seat of Araria district, the main contest was with Rashtriya Janata Dal and JDU. From here, the current Congress MLA Abidur Rahman has won this seat once again. Abidur Rahman got 48358 votes. While in front of him JDU's Shagufta Azeem got only 28498 votes. So far this seat was in the account of Congress, which it has retained.

Narpatganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: BJP's Jai Prakash Yadav is heading towards victory from Narpatganj assembly seat. Jai Prakash has got 33221 votes, while RJD's Anil Kumar Yadav has got 24522 votes. RJD's Anil Kumar Yadav was the MLA on this seat till now, but he has faced defeat this time.

Raniganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: RJD’s Avinash Mangalam has got 59572 votes in Raniganj assembly seat, while Achmit Rishidev has got 54533 votes in second place. RJD is registering victory here.

Forbesganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: The main contest in the Farbisganj assembly seat was between BJP's Vidya Sagar Keshari and Congress's Zakir Hussain. BJP's Vidya Sagar is winning in this. Vidya Sagar of BJP got 53636 votes, while Zakir Hussain of Congress got 43634 votes. This seat was still in the BJP's account. BJP candidate Vidya Sagar was the sitting MLA from here, BJP has succeeded in retaining this seat.

Jokihat Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam is leading in the Jokihat assembly seat towards the grand alliance. He has got 44911 votes. Whereas BJP’s Ranjit Yadav has got 42885 votes. RJD’s victory in this seat is believed to be decided.

Sikti Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Mandal has won the Sikti assembly seat. He has received 42333 votes. While Shatrughan Mandal of RJD got only 23236 votes.