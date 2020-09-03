Bihar Assembly Election 20020: Big statement of Pappu Yadav – Congress will lead with me

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav has given a big statement. He said that the Congress is a big party and if he leads in the Grand Alliance, I am ready to support him. He said that Congress is the national party, its leaders should understand the strength of their party and the Congress should take the responsibility of leadership in Bihar now. Also Read – Facebook Controversy: FB said on Congress allegations- We reject fair, hate

Pappu Yadav said that if the Congress leads the Grand Alliance, then I am ready to support. He also said that the leadership should be commanded by any backward or Dalit leader.

In a press conference at the party office on Thursday, he said that as the Bihar assembly elections are getting closer, cracks are happening in the grand alliance. Major leaders of Mahagathbandhan Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Sharad Yadav, Mukesh Sahni are being ignored. The people of Bihar want to know which are the parties which are weakening the Grand Alliance.

Pappu Yadav lashed out at Bihar’s Nitish government and said what happened to the promise of regularizing contract workers and full pay scale? Nitish Kumar did not fulfill any of his promises and yet he is asking for the 16th year now. When teachers demand their rights, a case is filed in the name of social distancing. An attempt is being made to suppress his voice.

The Jap chief said that crime and corruption are at the peak in Bihar. President’s rule is needed here and the upcoming assembly elections should be under the supervision of the President. He asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar why Bihar is at 25th position in 27 states in eradicating hunger. Why Bihar is the second poorest state in the country even after 15 years of rule? Bihar is at the 26th position in 27 states in eradicating poverty. Patna is the most polluted city in the country. 80 percent of the state’s government schools do not have toilets.

During this, he also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and said that Sushil Modi is a victim of Laluophobia. In his tweet, only Lalu talks about Yadav. They should give an account of their work done in the last five years. The creation scam, the relationship with the sand mafia and how did his brother become such a big business in real estate? Sushil Modi tell all these people about the people of Bihar.