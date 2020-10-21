Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 1464 candidates in the fray for the 94 seats of second phase, know who is contesting from where

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Campaigning for Bihar Assembly is in full swing. Meanwhile, the rounds of nomination and re-nomination of candidates are also being completed. A total of 1464 candidates are in the fray for the second phase of elections to be held on November 3 in 94 seats. A state election officer gave information about this. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress releases change letter, know what will change in Bihar

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said that out of 243 seats in Bihar Assembly, polling will be held on November 3 on 94 seats under the second phase. He said that 46 candidates withdrew their nomination papers on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Monday, after which a total of 1464 candidates are now in the election fray for the second phase.

Singh said that a total of 1698 nomination papers were filed in the second phase, but 1510 candidates were left after the commission found the papers of 188 candidates invalid. He said that in the second phase Darauli assembly constituency has the least four candidates while Maharajganj has the maximum number of 27 candidates.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the third phase was on Tuesday. According to the information available till 5 pm, 884 candidates have filed the form. Elections are to be held in 78 seats in the third phase. Singh said that the documents of the candidates filing nomination in the third phase will be examined on Wednesday and the candidates will be able to withdraw their names by October 23.

He also clarified that the list of those who filed the form for the third phase can be increased. Singh said that along with the voting for the third phase of the assembly, by-elections are also being held for the Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat. On the last day of nomination for the by-election, three candidates have filed the form.

A total of 1066 candidates have remained in the electoral fray after withdrawal of nomination papers for the October 28 voting for 71 seats under the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. Bihar assembly elections are going to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

