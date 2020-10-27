Bihar Assembly Election 2020 1st Phase: Just a few hours left, voting on 71 seats will be held tomorrow, know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 1st Phase: There are only a few hours left for the first phase election in Bihar. Voting will start from 7 am tomorrow, which will run till 6 in the evening. Assembly elections are being held for the first time in the Corona era. A total of 71 seats are to be voted in the first phase. In the first phase, the fate of eight big leaders including former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will be decided and the voting will be closed in the boxes. Special focus will be on Bahubali MLA Anant Singh, who is contesting on RJD ticket. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav, surrounded by the statement of ‘Babu Saheb’, gave the clarification, said- Who is Bada Babu, Chhotka Babu

The fate of these Nitish ministers is at stake Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi raised 11 questions before PM Modi’s visit to Bihar, raised the issue of girl child scandal

In Bihar’s NDA government, Shailesh Kumar, who was Rural Affairs Minister from JDU quota, is contesting from Jamalpur Assembly seat, while BJP’s quota Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ramnarayan Mandal is contesting from Banka. Education minister Krishnanandan Verma from JDU quota won from Ghosi last time, this time he is contesting from Jehanabad. Also Read – Bihar Election: Chirag asks JDU: If I am a Jamura, then who is Madari, open this distinction

From BJP quota, Minister of Mines and Ghosts, Braj Kishore Bind is contesting from Chainpur. Labor Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from Lakhisarai. Santosh Kumar, transport minister from JDU quota has been MLA from Nirala Rajpur and from BJP quota, Agriculture and Animal Fish Resources Minister, Prem Kumar has been MLA from Gaya Town. It is from JDU that Industry, Science and Technology Minister Jai Kumar Singh wins elections from Dinara. All these seats have elections in the first phase.

Bahubali Anant Singh is trying his luck with RJD ticket

Sometimes JDU and sometimes an independent MLA, Anant Singh will try his luck once again with Mokama on RJD ticket. Rahul Tiwari, son of senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has been an MLA from Shahpur, his fate is also to be decided in the first phase itself.

Voting is to be held on these seats tomorrow….

In the first phase on October 28, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhauraiya, Banka, Katoria, Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagada, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokma, Flood, Drafdhi, Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhra, Ara, Agiaon, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahmapur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur, Ramgarh, Mohanians, Bhabhua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram, Karghar, Dinara, Nokha, Dihri, Karakat, Araval, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, Goh, Obra, Navinagar, Kutumba, Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, Barachatti, Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warsaliganj, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai seats. Voting will take place.

In the first phase 71 seats, RJD on 25 seats, JDU on 23, BJP on 13.

In 71 seats of the first phase, 25 seats are held by the RJD, 23 by JDU and 13 by BJP. Of these 71 seats, 22 were occupied by Yadav MLAs, while Rajput-7 Bhumihar-7 and Kushwaha-7 were elected. The impact of caste in Bihar elections has been quite visible. The public will decide what will happen this time.