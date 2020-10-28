Bihar Assembly Election 2020 1st Phase: Votes to be cast from 7 am today amidst tight security, these are guidelines

Bihar Aeesmbly Election 2020 1st Phase: In the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, polling process will start on 71 seats in 16 districts from 7 in the morning under tight security. In the first phase, the fate of 952 male and 114 female candidates including eight ministers of the state will be decided by 2 crore 14 lakh 84 thousand 787 voters using their franchise. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag confesses right rehearsal video, says- CM Nitish will fall so much … didn’t think

In the first phase, 1 crore 12 lakh, 76 thousand 396 men, 1 crore 01 lakh 29 thousand 101 women and 599 third gender voters are included. In addition to this, 78 thousand 691 service voters will vote. In the first phase of voting, 4 lakh 45 thousand 628 new voters will cast their votes, with which 31,380 polling stations have been set up in the state.

Polling will begin on October 28 from 8 am. Section 144 to 28 will also apply. Remittance restrictions have been imposed on sending bulk SMSs of political nature in all areas from 04:00 PM to 26 October 28.

Voting will take place amid tight security

For the first phase elections, paramilitary forces have been deployed at all polling stations, in which 483 companies of Central Mercury Military Force have been deployed. At the same time, special officers and jawans of paramilitary and police forces will keep watch from the sky route with special helicopters. While local policemen will patrol the polling areas, the boat will keep a close watch on the areas of Diara.

31,380 EVMs will be used

31 thousand 380 EVMs and 31,403 ballot units will be used for the first phase election. At the same time, 31,380 VV pats will be used for voters to see their vote after the vote.

These are guidelines regarding Corona

In view of the elections going on between Kovid-19, the Election Commission has issued guidelines for safe voting.

– According to these guidelines, the number of voters in a polling station has been reduced from 1600 to 1000.

Postal ballot facility has been made available for people above 80 years of age.

– Sanitizing electronic voting machines, providing masks and safety materials for polling personnel and thermal scanners, hand sanitizers, soap and water.

This exemption has been granted during voting

– Vehicles engaged in election work will be able to go.

– Voters will be able to go to vote by private vehicle, the vehicle has to be stopped two hundred meters before the polling station.

– Private boat operations will be banned, only the ferry associated with election work and emergency services will be operational.

– Operation of emergency services like ambulance, water tank, electric crisis service, milk vehicle, vehicle transporting the patient to the hospital will be allowed.

– Public buses, which run on fixed routes to certain places.

– Vehicles used by police officials, police personnel and CPF engaged in election work and their firearms

– Those who violate the instructions will be taken action