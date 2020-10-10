Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 30 leaders including Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul to be Congress’s star campaigners

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, famous actor Shatrughan Sinha and many other leaders will be the party’s star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly elections. According to party sources, the list of star campaigners sent by the Congress to the Election Commission has names of 30 leaders. Also Read – Some people have segmentation in DNA, their tendency to divide on the basis of caste, region and religion: CM Yogi

Apart from top Congress leaders, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, State Congress Committee President Madan Mohan Jha and in-charge Shakti Names of Singh Gohil are included.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, general secretary Tariq Anwar, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Raj Babbar, Sanjay Nirupam, Shakeel Ahmed and many other leaders have also been included in the list of star campaigners. In this election, the Congress is contesting 70 seats in alliance with the RJD and the Left parties. RJD is contesting 144 and Left parties 29 seats.

It is worth noting that for the 243 seats of Bihar Legislative Assembly, voting will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

