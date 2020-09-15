Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Again battle in LJP-JDU, letter reached to PM Modi

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Talks between Lok Jana Shakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) have once again come to light and now the matter has reached to PM Modi. According to information received from sources, LJP President Chirag Paswan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Monday, saying that the people of Bihar are not happy with the functioning of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar). Also Read – Pappu Yadav said- Why is PM taking support of Modi, if development is done then come to the election field alone

Chirag has also written in his letter that due to this resentment of people with Nitish government, the results of the assembly elections can be affected. However, Chirag has not made public the letter he has written to PM Modi. Also Read – Bihar: Railway bridge constructed on Kosi river at a cost of 516 crores, PM Modi will inaugurate on September 20

Sources reveal that Chirag in his letter has expressed doubt on the Nitish government of the state regarding the status of Kovid-19 (COVID-19) in Bihar and its figures. Chirag has made it clear that he is writing this letter based on the information given to him in the meeting of the LJP parliamentary board. He has also commented on the working attitude of officers in Bihar. Also Read – Will Kangana campaign for BJP in Bihar, know BJP’s answer

Please tell that on Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP President JP Nadda met. After meeting the two leaders, Nadda had also clarified that the NDA is going to the electoral fray under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Not only the BJP, but also the NDA’s constituent JDU Vuljpa candidates have to win. He assured that there will be an honorable agreement on seats in the election.

After this, there was a statement from Chirag that we are with BJP and not bothering anyone, after that, writing a letter of Chirag to the Prime Minister about the functioning of the Bihar government, this letter shows that everything in the NDA is not well is.