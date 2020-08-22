Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Argument started in the grand alliance for seats, JDU tightened

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Preparations for Bihar assembly elections are now in full swing. Before the elections, the politics of seats within the Grand Alliance has now started. The RJD (RJD) has claimed 160 seats alone, after which tensions between the RJD and the Congress have started. On this, the JDU has tightened up and described Tejashwi as arrogant and said that how will the Grand Alliance run. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP unraveled grand alliance, said – this is the alliance

Please tell that RJD leader Vijay Prakash has said that his party already has 80 MLAs. In such a situation, the RJD is the largest party of the Grand Alliance. Therefore, RJD will contest at least 160 seats. On this, Congress leader Sadanand Singh said that who claims what is there is no meaning. The figure of how many seats Congress can win has been sent to the high command. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said – now every house in Bihar has electricity, no more “lanterns” are needed

Ralopsa has also completely rejected the claims of RJD. The chief spokesperson of the RLSP said that the seat sharing would be decided in the meeting of the grand alliance. There is no point in claiming anything without meeting. RJD’s claim is completely baseless. Also Read – Bihar: Rs 6.43 lakh bill handed over in the name of corona treatment, DM said – seal the hospital

JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan has said that his colleagues are not ready to support Tejashwi Yadav’s arrogance due to the ongoing fighting in the Grand Alliance regarding seat sharing. He said that when the RJD will contest elections on 160 seats, then know what the RLSP and VIP will get.