Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Between elections, BJP started making ‘distance’ from Nitish, leadership will change in the state on November 10!

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: There is less than 48 hours left in the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, but in the meantime, there is a dispute between the two major parties of NDA. Actually, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is at the center of this entire election… Nitish Kumar has been in power in Bihar for almost 15 years. But this time the election seems a bit difficult for him. While the opposition parties are directly bombarding the attacks on Nitish, the LJP, which was part of the NDA at the center, is also carrying out more than one attack on the CM. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Last day of first phase election campaign in Bihar, rallies of many veterans – voting on 28th …

Meanwhile, a new step by Bihar BJP has left Nitish completely isolated. Actually, on the day of Dussehra on Sunday, the BJP had advertised on the main page of all the newspapers of the state. Only the picture of PM Narendra Modi was seen in this advertisement. Apart from this, the BJP has got new hoardings all over the state in which there is only a big cutout of PM Modi. Politicians are making various speculations about what the BJP’s strategy could be behind keeping Nitish missing from these pictures. But this much can be said that when the NDA is contesting elections under Nitish’s leadership in Bihar, then there will be some thing behind the BJP bypassing them like this. Also Read – Big charge of BJP, Congress pacts with organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI

On October 28, the first phase of polling in the state, PM Modi will once again hold three rallies in Bihar. On 28, PM Modi will hold rallies in Patna, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. Before the PM’s rally, more of this strategy of bypassing Nitish towards BJP can be revealed on October 28. On that day, it has to be seen whether CM Nitish participates in rallies with the PM. Also Read – Murdabad slogans attended by Nitish Kumar’s rally, said angrily – Go listen to what you are calling Zindabad

In these posters of PM Modi, there are marks of NDA parties in Bihar. The disappearance of Nitish’s face from them is giving many indications. Politics are aware that the BJP in Bihar has realized that there is some resentment against Nitish.

On the other hand, the crowd of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, which is gathering in the election rallies, has also forced the BJP to think on its strategy. Not only this, the LJP leader Chirag Paswan’s aggressive stand against Nitish also does not want BJP to appear in defense of Nitish.