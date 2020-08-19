Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Big shock to Lalu, Samadhi Chandrika Rai will join JDU tomorrow

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the assembly elections in Bihar, political stirring is intensifying. Before the election, the process of changing the party of leaders is now gaining momentum. In this, tomorrow is going to be a bad day for the RJD supremo. Except Lalu’s Chandraka Rai RJD, he can join JDU tomorrow i.e. on Thursday. Along with him, two other MLAs will also join JDU tomorrow. The names of these MLAs are Faraj Fatmi and Jayawardhan Yadav. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Small party of big leaders, they can spoil big equations in Bihar

Lalu’s brother-in-law Chandria Rai was already looking forward to joining JDU. He was not taking part in any RJD program after relations soured. Chandrika Rai is an MLA from Chhapra’s Parsa assembly seat, Chandrika Rai married her elder daughter Aishwarya Rai to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, but after their marriage, their relationship broke. There was a lot of controversy after the daughter’s marriage reached divorce, after which Chandrika Rai left the RJD. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Assembly elections in Bihar to be held on time? EC will prepare guidelines within three days

RJD leader Faraj Fatmi along with Prema Chaudhary and Maheshwar Yadav were also expelled by the party two days ago. After that Maheshwar Yadav and Prema Chaudhary joined JDU the very next day. Now Faraz Fatmi and Chandrika Rai will also join JDU. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The bell is ringing for the elections in Bihar, the guideline will be released in three days