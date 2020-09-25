Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar election dates to be announced today at 12.30 pm

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Election Commission is going to announce the dates of Bihar assembly elections on Friday.

The Election Commission has called a press conference in this regard on Friday afternoon at 12:30 pm and the dates of Bihar elections will be announced in it. Let us know that the term of the 243-member assembly of Bihar will end on November 29.

With this, the Election Commission can also announce a Lok Sabha seat in 15 states and a by-election on 64 assembly seats. Out of this, by-election is to be held in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh has 27 seats in 64 assembly seats, where by-elections are to be held. Most of these 27 seats were vacant after rebel members of Congress resigned from the party and assembly and joined BJP.

Election Commission's press conference to be held over #BiharElections : Sheyphali Sharan, Official Spokesperson, Election Commission of India https://t.co/Bl9jJJxGNy – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

However, earlier the Chief Election Commissioner had said that before the announcement of the election dates, the Election Commission team will visit Bihar and announce the election dates only after taking stock of the situation there. But before this afternoon press conference, it is being said that the dates of the election will be announced today, because it is necessary to be on time to form a government at a fixed time and for this time there is less time is.