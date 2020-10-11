Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP approved the second phase candidates in the presence of PM Modi, today possible announcement

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A meeting of the Central Election Committee was held at the BJP headquarters on Saturday for the Bihar Assembly elections. In the meeting held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi), the names of the candidates of the second phase were stamped. The party can release the list of candidates for the second phase of seats today. Earlier, the BJP has released a total of two lists of candidates for the first phase. Also Read – Demand for grant of ‘Bharat Ratna’ to late Ram Vilas Paswan arose, Jitan Ram Manjhi sent a letter to the President

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting#BiharElections https://t.co/fc3le31hzs pic.twitter.com/iMfZQWgdYs Also Read – Interview ends for Govt Jobs in 23 states, 8 union territories from today – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020 Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 30 Congress leaders including Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul to be star campaigners of Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Organization General Minister BL Santosh, Shahnawaz Hussain, Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis participated prominently in the Central Election Committee meeting chaired by BJP President JP Nadda.

Elections are to be held in 94 assembly constituencies in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections. Nomination has also started for these seats from Friday. Voting for the second phase of seats will be held on November 3. Please tell that in the Bihar Assembly elections, the seat-sharing has already taken place between the NDA.

In the joint press conference of JDU and BJP, there was an official announcement of seat sharing. According to this, JDU 122 will contest in 121 seats. JDU has given seven seats out of its quota to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum), while BJP has given 11 seats to Vikashan Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota.

(Input: agency)