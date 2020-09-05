Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP said- there is no difference in NDA, deal with JDU is confirmed

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Amid reports of split in Bihar NDA, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that there is no difference between us, our alliance will fight strongly in the assembly elections and we will win by a three-fourths majority. He said that there is a 50-50 formula for seat sharing from JDU and we are together. Also Read – Tejashwi’s unemployment raga in Bihar election, website launched, tollfree number 9334302020 released

After the meeting of the BJP Working Party on Saturday, Sanjay Jaiswal said this on the seat sharing formula. At the same time, he said that in JDU Bihar, our old partner and both of us have better coordination, so there will be no such thing between us regarding seats. Also Read – Big statements of BJP leaders before Bihar election, now this leader said this big thing for JDU

In this meeting of BJP on Saturday, the party has announced the Steering Committee for the assembly elections in the state. The party has appointed former Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai as the chairman of the Election Steering Committee. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been made the chairman of the election campaign committee. The responsibility of the Election Management Committee has been given to Mangal Pandey, while the Election Declaration Committee has been made to the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Prem Kumar. Also Read – Before the elections in Bihar, CM Nitish played big bets, kindly on SC-ST, these instructions …

Please tell that the Election Commission has said that the assembly elections in Bihar will be held before November 29. In such a situation, assembly elections can be announced within 10 to 15 days. Assembly elections are to be held in 243 seats in the state in October-November.