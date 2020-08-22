Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP unravels of mahagathbandhan

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The process of rhetoric about the assembly elections in Bihar is now intensifying. BJP leaders have strongly attacked the opposition and called the grand alliance the RJD-Congress alliance. On Saturday, a two-day virtual meeting of the BJP State Working Committee started in preparation for the assembly elections. Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis addressed the meeting and attacked Lalu Yadav fiercely. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said – now every house in Bihar has electricity, no more “lanterns” are needed

Devendra Fadnavis said that NDA has a government in Bihar and at the center and Bihar is constantly on the path of development. Bihar was tortured under Lalu Raj. Lalu’s rule lasted 15 years and he had pushed Bihar back 25-30 years in his 15-year rule. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Argument started in the grand alliance for seats, JDU tightened

Today the condition of Bihar has improved. Narendra Modi’s government at the center and Nitish government of Bihar have together brought development to every section in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar suffering from Corona hit: Assembly elections will be very expensive for Nitish government this time

Taking a dig at the grand alliance, Bihar government minister Nandkishore Yadav said that it is a bond between the two families of the Congress and the RJD.

It is a bond of thugs, there is no alliance. Bihar’s student movement has raised Lalu Prasad Yadav, this movement was against the Congress. But the RJD joined hands with the Congress for its personal benefit.

Tejapratap is using language against his father-in-law in this way, he is reminding Lalu’s Jungle Raj.

In the meeting, Sanjay Jaiswal said that the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi has seen poverty from close quarters, electricity has been shown in the homes of poor people, whether it is gas stove, ration, their hut can become pucca. He also had money but did not have the will.