Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s election gameplan in Bihar, know what is ‘Saptarishi’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP is constantly experimenting in elections, just as it won the Gujarat Assembly by experimenting as Panna head, in the same way, BJP has brought Saptarshi in this time in the Bihar Assembly elections. Yes, to win elections in Bihar, now the BJP is on the support of the Great Bear.

Actually, under this, a team of 7 strong workers has been formed at every booth. Which is called the Great Bear. The Saptarishi will be given the responsibility of motoring voters in favor of BJP and making them reach the booth.

Just as Prime Minister Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in the Gujarat assembly elections, he started the tradition of making Panna head in the 2007 assembly elections, in the same way, this time BJP is also starting the tradition of Saptarishis for the assembly elections in Bihar.

Inspired by the concept of “Panna Pramukh”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar unit is using “Saptaris” to connect voters across the state.

BJP’s official spokesperson Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, “Saptarshi means seven, so every booth in Bihar election will be allotted to seven workers.” They will work under the BLA of each booth. The idea is to reach every voter’s home. “

Saptarshis will have to go to the door of every voter and explain the public welfare functions of the party as an ally in the last 15 years in the Bihar government. Also, their response will have to be taken. The Big Dipper will work under the booth level agent (BLA).

Singh said that “Saptarishi is the backbone of this election. Their job is to make people aware of their voting rights, party manifestos, past records of the party as well as future policies. He has already started the field and his work. Singh said that voting will be done only after bringing voters to booths on polling day.

Singh said that the top leaders of the party will address the Saptarishis on Sunday and will also give their feedback at the ground level.