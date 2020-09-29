Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Both alliances did not make sense, what will Upendra Kushwaha announce today

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: After the announcement of assembly election dates in Bihar, the game has started in both the coalitions. The RLSP, the party of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who is angry with the Grand Alliance, has left the alliance, refusing to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the leader of the coalition on the question of leadership and today he will be formally announcing it. Huh. Also Read – Bihar’s strongman Sharad Yadav’s condition critical, kept on ventilator at Gangaram Hospital

After breaking ties with the Grand Alliance, Kushwaha went to Delhi where he met the BJP leader. According to the information received, his talk was not made there and his entry in NDA could not be done. In such a situation, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha will duly declare his separation from the Grand Alliance at 2 o'clock and will announce a third front with Mayawati's party BSP which will contest elections under the leadership of Kushwaha.

In this regard, former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) President Upendra Kushwaha has also tweeted a tweet, in which he wrote that, "At 2 pm today, through the press conference held at Hotel Maurya, Patna, media and I will address the people of Bihar including the dedicated colleagues of RLSP."

Today at 2 pm, Hotel Maurya, #Patna Held in # Press_varta I will address the people of Bihar including the media and the dedicated colleagues of RLSP. – Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraRLSP) September 29, 2020

Let us know that RLSP President Kushwaha recently indicated in a meeting of party officials on September 24 that he will contest elections in all 243 seats of the assembly. At the same time, for Nitish Kumar had openly said that Tejashwi Yadav does not have the ability to compete with Nitish Kumar. With this, Jitan Ram Manjhi also distanced himself from the Grand Alliance and announced to be a part of the NDA.

Actually, Upendra Kushwaha wanted the Grand Alliance to project him as CM candidate compared to Nitish, but the RJD CM candidate in the Grand Alliance was not even ready to give more than 10 -12 seats to the party of Kushwaha. The Congress too had not shown any interest in it, after which Kushwaha had moved to Delhi.