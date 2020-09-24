Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Break-up in Grand Alliance again! Angry Kushwaha called an emergency meeting

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the midst of a big uproar in the Grand Alliance before the Assembly elections, now RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha has called an emergency meeting of the party today, in which Kushwaha, who is angry with the Grand Alliance, can make a big announcement. Let us know that in the Grand Alliance, infighting has intensified on the sharing of CM face and seats. Its hallmark has already been seen when JM Ram Manjhi, the president of HAM, left the alliance and joined JDU. Today, we have to see what Kushwaha does. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Now Kushwaha also caught the path of Manjhi, will make a big announcement

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha has called a joint emergency meeting of the party's national and state executive on Thursday. In this meeting, the RLSP may announce to break ties with the Grand Alliance. Today's meeting of the RLSP is scheduled to begin at 11 am in the community hall of Rajiv Nagar, Patna.

The party's General Secretary Madhav Anand had yesterday said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress' intentions regarding seat sharing were not right. The election date may be announced at any time, but so far no decision has been taken on the seat-sharing between the constituents of the Grand Alliance. He said that if the RLSP is separated from the Grand Alliance, then it will be the responsibility of the Congress and the RJD.

On the other hand, sources said that the RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha is also upset with the inclusion of Kamran, the executive vice president of the party, in the RJD. In this regard, they say that the RJD has violated the dignity of coalition religion by breaking its ally.

According to RLSP sources, the party had demanded 35 seats for the assembly elections and for this Upendra Kushwaha had met Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav twice and RJD state president Jagadanand Singh in his office. It is said that RJD is not ready to give more than 10-12 seats to RLSP.