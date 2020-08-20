Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chandrika Rai, left RJD and went to JDU, furious over Samadhi Lalu-son-in-law Tej Pratap

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party RJD (RJD) has received a setback today. On one hand, Manjhi also left, while Lalu’s brother Chandrika Rai has also left Lalu and went with Nitish Kumar’s JDU. On Thursday, three RJD MLAs, including Lalu Prasad’s Samadhi Chandrika Rai, have joined JDU together. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020 … So will Aishwarya contest against Tej Pratap! Chandrika Rai said this

Tejpratap Yadav's father-in-law Chandrika Rai, Jayawardhan Yadav and Faraj Fatmi, who left the RJD and joined JDU, were given membership of the party by Bihar government ministers Vijendra Yadav and Shravan Kumar.

Chandrika Rai lashes out at Lalu-Tej Pratap, praises Nitish

After joining the JDU membership, Chandrika Rai fiercely took out his anger on the Lalu family. Also praised Nitish Kumar fiercely. Rai said that I express my full faith in Nitish ji. Nitish Kumar has completely changed the way Bihar got Nitish ji 15 years ago.

At the same time Chandrika Rai also accused son-in-law Tej Pratap Yadav and said that he had acted against me during the Lok Sabha elections in Chapra, but Lalu Prasad did not even take any action against his son. He said that today RJD is no longer a party for the poor. RJD has become a party of people with money today.

Jayawardhan Yadav accused – no one used to listen to us in RJD

Jayavardhan Yadav, grandson of Ramlakhan Singh Yadav, who came to JDU leaving RJD, said that no one listens to anyone in RJD, I am deeply disappointed by RJD. No positive work has been done in the party. I was personally attacked in the party and if I used to complain, nobody would listen to my complaint.

So far 6 RJD MLAs have joined Nitish

Before the Bihar Assembly elections, Lalu’s party RJD has received a big setback. So far, six MLAs of the party have joined the JDU. Today, before three MLAs, Ashok Kushwaha is an MLA from Sasaram, Maheshwar Prasad Yadav from Gayaghat and Prema Chaudhary from Patepur.