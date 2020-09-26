Bihar assembly election 2020: change in equation between BJP-JDU will get screwed in these seats, know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The dates for the assembly elections in Bihar have been announced on Friday. Although all political parties are now busy preparing for the election, but in Bihar, the allocation of seats in the two alliances has not been done yet. Even before the seat sharing, the order of leaders leaving this alliance and going to that alliance is also going on. There is a ruckus between the two alliances over the seat sharing and the preferred seat. Also Read – Ex DGP Gupteshwar Pandey of Bihar met CM Nitish, speculation intensified, then said this

The political equations have changed in this time's election because the JDU-RJD-Congress grand alliance had won by a huge vote in the last assembly election, while the NDA lost it. This time in the NDA, there may be a huge problem in the allocation of some seats in the changed equation and in deciding the names of the candidates. According to the information, so far 49 seats have been marked between JDU-BJP, where in the 2015 elections, both of them had beaten each other.

At the same time, due to the seven MLAs who joined the JDU after breaking ties with the RJD a few days ago, who can claim these seats, the screw can also be stuck. In this way, there are 56 seats in the seat sharing in the NDA whose problems can be divided. Although it is being said from both the parties that there is no dispute about the seat sharing, these seats will be split by the parties.

Actually, in the 2015 assembly elections where JDU defeated BJP in 27 seats, BJP defeated JDU in 22 seats. Now in this changed equation, both the parties are coming together in the elections this time. In such a situation, the seats where JDU-BJP were against each other, whose claim will be on it, are being discussed.