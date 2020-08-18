Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chausar is set in Bihar, check of check started

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election board has now started for the assembly elections in Bihar and the exercise to set the stamps in their place is going on. In this election Chaucer, the game of checkmate between the two alliances is also being seen. The stir has intensified on both the NDA and the Grand Alliance, where the electoral parties have started looking for the charioteer, while the party leaders are now looking at new political whereabouts for loss and profit. Also Read – Bihar: Deputy CM’s sister bites shopkeeper for two sacks of rice, case reached police station

In the NDA, where Shyam Razak, who came from RJD to JDU has changed his position to RJD after increasing distance between JDU and LJP, now JDU is also trying to make up for it and Jeetanram Manjhi, who is angry with the Grand Alliance Has made up his mind to include in his party. These two leaders are going to play an important role in cashing the Dalit card. Also Read – Bihar election amidst Corona crisis intensifies, Election Commission may soon issue guidelines

Shyam Rajak, who came from RJD to JDU and joined hands with RJD again, is one of the veteran leaders of the Dalit community of Bihar. When he made up his mind to leave the JDU, JDU sensing it was expelled from the party, after which Rajak joined the RJD and Shyam Rajak played the Dalit card as soon as he joined his old party. Also Read – Political equations deteriorating before elections in Bihar, increasing distance of lamp from JDU

Pausing to join the RJD, Razak said, “I had come to the Assembly on April 2 to protest against the oppression of the Dalits, since then I started knocking in the eyes of them.” They were wondering how the person talking about Dalits is moving forward. There is no police station in Bihar where there is no murder, rape and molestation of Dalits. I was suffering because of atrocities with Dalits, Backward and Muslims. ‘

After Chirag Paswan, as soon as Shyam Rajak opened the front against Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi came as a shield of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and took a dig at Shyam Rajak and said that if Nitish Kumar is anti-Dalit, then Shyam Rajak for so many days How did he continue to work as an associate of the cabinet. Now that he has gone to RJD, he sees a flaw in Nitish Kumar.

Let us know that Jitan Ram Manjhi has also made up his mind to leave the Grand Alliance and join the JDU but JDU wants Jitan Ram Manjhi to merge his party Hindustani Awam Morcha into JDU, but it is not being said on behalf of Manjhi. In such a situation, JDU can compromise with JDU for some seats. It is being said that Manjhi can make a big decision on the political future on 20 August.

After Chirag Paswan’s rebellious attitude and now Shyam Rajak’s RJD, JDU needs Jitan Ram Manjhi for the Dalit card. After Shyam Rajak’s arrival, RJD expelled four of his MLAs from the party who have gone to JDU. According to the change of political party for the elections, there is a loss in the Grand Alliance. But now many leaders are making an intention to change the party, which is causing the electoral atmosphere to heat up.