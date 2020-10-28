Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag confesses to rehearsal video, says CM Nitish will fall so much … didn’t think

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The phase of accusation in Bihar elections is at its peak. The leaders of the parties are also making personal attacks on each other. Meanwhile, a video shot just after the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan has created a ruckus. In this video, standing in front of the picture of Ram Vilas, his son and party chief Chirag Paswan is shown rehearsing his political campaign in the white clothes worn on the occasion of mourning. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will increase age limit for BPSC exam, spend 22% of budget on education- Tejashwi

Reacting with outrage at the video that went viral less than 24 hours before the first phase of the Bihar assembly election began voting, 37-year-old LJP chief Chirag tweeted, ‘I am only six hours after Papa’s death The first list of candidates was to be given. I have to complete all the functions of the party too. I did not have to go out of the house for 10 days, so I had to shoot video for digital publicity. ‘ Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan’s video rehearsal went viral, Opposition targeted

This drama of Chirag Paswan is a shame, instead of paying tribute in front of the picture of the late father. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Voting for 71 seats in Bihar today, 1066 candidates including former CM Manjhi will be decided for the future Politics is infamous because of such people. The public should become aware and choose the public representative among them, such drumbers will have to be excluded from politics. pic.twitter.com/hO53tLXCVN – Pankhuri Pathak Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) October 27, 2020

Chirag, the LJP chief fighting the election on his own after breaking away from JDU, the party of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in the ruling NDA at the Center, said, “How sad I am to have Papa’s departure, now what do I have to prove to Nitish Kumar too? I am shooting every day. What is the option I have… Papa died at a time when election campaign was on the head.

He alleged, ‘The Chief Minister can fall so low, I did not think that. Wonders. Attack my policies, Chief Minister. This trick will not succeed to divert attention from the Munger incident, and now the public will never forgive Nitish Kumar.

It is noteworthy that Chirag had tweeted on the death of a youth allegedly killed in police firing in the skirmish during the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga late on Monday night in Munger district, “302 cases should be registered against the Munger police. Shot by devotees shows the Taliban rule of Nitish. Immediately suspend the local Superintendent of Police and register an FIR under 302, Nitish Kumar. 50 lakh rupees to the family of the deceased and the government should give a government job. ‘

Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar, while targeting Chirag as well as Tejashwi Yadav, declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition grand alliance, said, “Look at the politics of dynastic politics.” One made his father’s name and photo disappear from the banner and the other did not subscribe to fatherhood. ‘

He said, ‘It has not only been our tradition but also to serve the father who gave birth, but in the changing times, these new generation of artists are just a few, consider their working style.’ Neeraj said while sarcastically, The father’s funeral pyre did not stop as well and he started shooting these videos. Lajja too became ashamed in politics today, seeing this distorted form of familyism that now people set the agenda of politics on the father too. ‘About this viral video from BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, who was in power with JDU in Bihar When asked, he said, “I can only say that Chirag Paswan is a good actor.”

(input language)