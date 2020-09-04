Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag issues resolution letter, Manjhi has given this big warning

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In Bihar, all political parties are ready to enter the field with complete preparation for their respective parties. But everything is not going well in the NDA. Chirag Paswan has launched a resolution letter for his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The party has published advertisements in important newspapers of Bihar, Delhi and Mumbai. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 20020: Big statement of Pappu Yadav – Congress will lead to support

It has been written in the advertisement that to create new Bihar and Yuva Bihar, all Bihari brothers and sisters will have to walk with the young Bihari Chirag Paswan. It has also been said in this advertisement that this is the time when all the Bihari will have to fight the battle of Asmita of Bihar so that we can all be proud of Bihar. Also Read – Nitish’s increasing distance from Chirag, Manjhi’s Nitish love – what is this relationship called in NDA

Lok Janshakti Party believes in all caste religions and has always carried everyone along. Do not talk about religion in the advertisement, everyone has repeated the old tag line of the party. The party’s intention is being expressed by this advertisement and now it is being considered as a challenge for CM Nitish directly. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s statement- may have been suicide …

Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi, who recently joined the NDA on Chirag’s resolution letter, instructed Chirag that LJP should not go against JDU or else I am standing. Manjhi said that if LJP will field a candidate against JDU, it will be my candidate against all LJP seats. LJP rebellion against Nitish will not be tolerated. If you raise your voice, I will answer.

Manjhi said that Ram Vilas Paswan has done nothing for the Dalits. Manjhi said that I do not work just for the benefit. I was being made governor in NDA but not made. Manjhi also said that I do not wish to contest elections this time, but will do as Nitish Kumar would like.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari called this Jetan Ram Manjhi a drowning Naiya on the rage between LJP and HAM in the NDA, saying that while Manjhi ji stood with Nitish, his naiya’s helm has been confiscated by the public. How will fire in NDA remains to be seen as the fire is sure to be lit by the lamp of NDA’s house.