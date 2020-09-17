Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag meets, finals held, LJP to contest 143 seats

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the important meeting of LJP on Wednesday, it has been decided that the party will contest 143 seats in the Bihar assembly elections. In the meeting of LJP MPs at the residence of former party president Ram Vilas Paswan in New Delhi, the current president Chirag Paswan has decided in most discussions that LJP will contest the Bihar elections with 143 seats. Also Read – Bihar Covid-19 Latest News: 12 more deaths due to corona virus in Bihar, infected cases increased to 162632

The LJP had already announced that it would contest 143 seats and after that the party president Chirag Paswan met BJP national president JP Nadda even after LJP stood on its stand. National President Chirag Paswan has been authorized. Chirag said that the meeting of the 'Bihar First Bihari First' vision document will be held soon and then a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board, in which the final decision will be taken.

In yesterday's meeting of LJP, the party expressed concern over the bureaucracy in Bihar and a roadmap was decided against it. LJP leaders welcomed JDU national spokesperson KC Tyagi's statement in which he said that his party's alliance is with BJP and not LJP. Chirag Paswan told all the MPs and former MPs about his meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda late on Tuesday and also informed about his letter to the PM.

Talking to the media after the meeting, LJP leader Prince Raj said that no final decision has been taken on the issue of seat sharing. Also, who will contest elections from which region, it has not been decided. He said that after deciding on all these issues, we will inform you.