Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan’s video while rehearsing went viral, opposition targeted

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan is quite active in Bihar elections. But now a video has become increasingly viral on social media. In this video, a few days after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, he is shooting a video in front of his father's picture at his residence. Opposition parties have targeted Chirag by tweeting this video. In this regard, LJP has said that Nitish Kumar will now do politics on it.

Let me tell you that by tweeting this picture, Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak targeted Chirag Paswan and wrote, "Instead of paying tribute in front of the picture of late father, this drama of Chirag Paswan is shameful. Politics is infamous because of such people. The public should become aware and choose the public representative among them, such drumbers will have to be excluded from politics.

This drama of Chirag Paswan is a shame, instead of paying tribute in front of the picture of the late father. Politics is infamous because of such people. The public should become aware and choose the public representative among them, such drumbers will have to be excluded from politics. pic.twitter.com/hO53tLXCVN – Pankhuri Pathak Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) October 27, 2020

Let me tell you that in the viral video, Chirag is seen preparing for the rehearsal of the video message, and he is also joking with the people present there. During this, they forget the lines. LJP has claimed the video that Chirag is shooting the video of his ambitious project ‘Bihari First, Bihar First’.