Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag showed attitude, JDU gave tough response – do what you have to do ..

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the Bihar Assembly, where the LJP supremo Chirag Paswan has shown his attitude on the war between JDU and LJP, JDU has also given a sharp reply. JDU says that all parties of NDA will have to consider Nitish Kumar as their leader and will have to contest elections under his leadership. Chirag has objected to this and said that the public does not like Nitish Kumar anymore.

Angered by his statement, JDU has clearly said that LJP is a part of NDA, so there is no document between BJP and JDU. LJP is trying to keep itself apart from Bihar NDA. JDU National General Secretary KC Tyagi has said that the elections of the last three assembly elections have been fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and this time too, Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Nadda ji have said many times. Now if anyone rejects his declaration, what can I do?

On the letter written by Chirag in protest against Nitish Kumar's statement about Dalits, KC Tyagi said that Dalits are tortured, Mahadalits are killed. Nitish Kumar has suggested that his family should be given a job, which is welcome. Criticizing it or thwarting it before it is implemented is not a good thing.

He said, “We don’t need a certificate from anyone to be a pro-Dalit party.” The world knows how Nitish has empowered him by creating a separate category for the backward, for the backward, for the Dalits and for the Mahadalits. ”