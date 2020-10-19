Bihar Assembly Election 2020: CM Nitish targets Tejashwi, said – Do not start your business in the name of giving jobs

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Campaigning in Bihar Assembly Elections has now gained momentum. The two major alliances in the state are attacking each other a lot. Meanwhile, taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of giving 10 lakh jobs, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that some people are promising jobs without knowledge, but it may not be that in the name of giving jobs its different Start the business. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav attacked CM Nitish Kumar, said- He has done injustice to Chirag

Addressing the election rally at Sherghati in Gaya and Rafiganj in Aurangabad, Nitish said, “Some people have no knowledge and are claiming that Innati will give jobs.” Where will the money come from? “He said,” lest we should start our own business in the name of giving jobs. Saying that something happens, there is some experience to be done, if you have some understanding, then no. He said, “We have given jobs to more than six lakh people and given employment opportunities to a large number of people.” Also Read – Tej Pratap Yadav came to campaign, started driving tractor, video of falling from bicycle was also viral

Significantly, the opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has said that soon after his government is formed, in the first meeting of the cabinet, the youth will be given 10 lakh jobs. Also Read – Why should I not respect Modi ji, when my father was in the hospital, he extended his hand to help: Chirag Paswan

At the same time, targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Nitish said, “What have you done for women in 15 years? When the husband went to jail, he made the wife sit, but what did she do for the women? “Kumar said,” We gave reservation if we got a chance. Women became public representatives. “Referring to the state of law and order during the previous RJD government, the Chief Minister said that earlier due to the kidnapping industry in Bihar, many traders and doctors had fled from Bihar to earn money.” People were forced to leave the state. He said that everything changed as soon as his government came, work was done for everyone’s development, everyone got protection.

Targeting the previous RJD government, he said that there was no road, no electricity and there was Jungle Raj. He said, “Today there is electricity in every house, there is a road to every village and there is rule of law in Bihar.” Kumar said, “We had made it clear in the beginning that we have committed crime, corruption and communalism They will not tolerate the cost. ”Referring to the government’s efforts to combat the corona virus, Nitish said that there are different circumstances regarding corona.