Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress blew election bugle, Rahul-Sonia to hold meetings

Bihar Assembly Election 20202: In the midst of the corona epidemic, the Congress has now burnt the election bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and from today on Tuesday means that it will start its virtual campaign for the upcoming assembly elections from Bettiah town of West Champaran district. The Congress is a part of the Grand Alliance and the Congress is also necessary for the Grand Alliance.

Bihar Congress unit president Madan Mohan Jha said on Monday that the party has started two war rooms in the national capital Delhi and in the state capital Patna and now after this, the meetings of the Congress in the state are addressed at the national and state level leaders. will do.

Jha said that "this idea is to connect with the voters at the grassroots level. I, along with the state in-charge, will be present at the Sadaqat Ashram and the Congress office in Patna. National leaders and some leaders of Bihar unit will be present in Delhi.

He said that “Virtual meeting will be addressed at the block level. The district-level in-charge has been given the task of arranging in such a way that maximum number of villagers should be gathered there. In this, norms of social distancing will be followed. All the representatives of the block-level have been given the task of adding 5,000 members from their respective blocks. Digital membership campaign has already started in Bihar.

Madan Mohan Jha said that in the initial phase, top Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad will address the meetings. Then after completing such meetings in each of the 38 districts of Bihar, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a grand rally, which is expected to involve more than five lakh people.

The Bihar Congress unit has also urged the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi to address the rally, but no official confirmation has been made on her behalf.