Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress invites Chirag upset with Nitish in old house

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In Bihar, the Congress has thrown a spat over the ongoing rift between JDU and LJP and invited LJP supremo Chirag Paswan to the grand alliance. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday invited Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan to return to their old homes. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Politics on Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar elections, all parties engaged in cashing in votes

Congress leader Digvijay Singh while addressing the Bihar Kranti Virtual General Conference of Shivhar and Sitamarhi district said that now he should return with his old colleagues. He said that God is requested to give him goodwill and support the Congress and the Grand Alliance in defeating the opportunistic and communal forces of Bihar. Singh said that Owaisi’s party has a secret alliance with the BJP to divide the Muslims. Also Read – BIhar Election News Live Update: #BiharRejectsnitishkumar was in trend, now Tejashwi gave open challenge

Digvijay Singh said that the BJP has no faith in democracy but Nitish Kumar has also insulted the mandate. He said that he is the product of JP movement but today he means not just ideology but chair. Despite RJD being the largest party in 2015, Nitish Kumar was made the Chief Minister in accordance with the promise. Nevertheless he went with the same BJP against whom he had won the elections. Also Read – Big shock to BJP in Gwalior-Chambal region, Satish Singh Sikarwar joins Congress

Digvijay Singh said that all the things said about Rahul Gandhi’s corona and China came true. The epidemic would not have taken such a formidable form if the government had taken note of them. The people of the state now want liberation from the current government sitting in power for 15 years.