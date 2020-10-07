Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress released first list of 21 candidates of Bihar, see list

new Delhi: Congress (Congress) has released the first list of 21 candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on Wednesday. did. Also Read – Bihar: Seven arrests in Dalit leader murder case, no evidence against RJD leaders including Tejashwi

1- Shubhanand Mukesh from Kahalgaon

2-Lallan Yadav from Sultanganj

3-Jitendra Singh from Amarpur

4- Ajay Kumar Singh from Jamalpur

5- Lakhisarai to Amrish Kumar

6- Gajanand Shahi from Barbigha

7- Satyendra Bahadur due to flood

8- Siddharth Sourav from Bikram

9 – Sanjay Tiwari from Buxar

10- Vishwanath Ram from Rajpur

11- Prakash Kumar Singh from Chainpur

12- Chenari to Murari Prasad Gautam

13- Santhosh Mishra from Kargahar

14- Kutumba to Rajesh Kumar

15- Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad

16- Gaya Town to Akhauri Onkar Nath

17- Santosh Kumar from Tikri

18- Shashesekhar Singh from Wazirganj

19- Neetu Kumari from Hisua

20- Satish Kumar from Warisleiganj

21- Sikandra to Sudhir Kumar Also Read – Tejashwi writes CM Nitish Kumar letter for CBI investigation against him, can also arrest me

Also Read – VIDEO: Black flag, stone pelting shown to former MP Kamal Nath’s convoy

In this election, the Congress is contesting 70 seats in alliance with RJD and Left parties. RJD 144 and Left parties are contesting 29 seats.

Let us know that for the 243 seats of Bihar Legislative Assembly, there will be voting in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.