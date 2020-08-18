Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election bells in Bihar, guidelines will be released in three days

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Assembly elections are going to be held within the next few months in Bihar, which is facing the ravages of Corona crisis and floods and political agitation has also started for it. Various political parties have started their preparations for the elections and in the meantime the Election Commission is also preparing for the Bihar elections. Within the next 3 days, the commission will prepare a guideline for the election.

The Election Commission has informed that a detailed and comprehensive guideline will be released in the next three days regarding campaigning for the assembly elections. There was a meeting in the Election Commission today for the upcoming elections, in which the suggestions sent by the political parties were considered by the Commission. Along with this, suggestions sent by Chief Election Officers of states and union territories were also considered.

The Election Commission said that after considering various types of suggestions given by political parties, a detailed guideline will be released regarding elections within the next 3 days. The commission has also directed the election officials of the states that are going to the polls to make a detailed plan during the elections according to local conditions in view of the Corona crisis.

Let us know that this election is being held in Bihar at a time when the whole country is plagued by corona crisis and thousands of cases of corona are being received daily in Bihar.

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has resigned from his post. He has been given new responsibility in Asian Development Bank. Due to his different views and solid arguments in the Election Commission meetings, he has been in constant discussion. Now Ashok Lavasa is going to take the post of Vice President in Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the last week of this month.