Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission has kept a close watch on air flights, given this instruction

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: This time, the Election Commission is keeping a close watch on the air flights for the preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections, for which the Commission has asked the 97 airlines of the country for their rate list and also said that any candidate or political party this time in their air The details of the cost of the flights will not be hidden from the Election Commission. Also Read – Lalu was angry: Raghuvansh Prasad had told a lot of water, now Ranchi summoned Tej Pratap

The Election Commission will keep a complete account of the flight of candidates and star campaigners of political parties on the basis of the list given by the airlines. The Commission has sought a report from the NSOPH (Non-Schedule Operators Permit Holder) aircraft companies regarding the cost of the aircraft. The Commission has asked that we would like to know what is the hourly fee of these airlines serving the aircraft. . Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi opened Raj, not for seat, because of this he left the Grand Alliance

Along with this, the commission has also directed the districts to contact the airlines and take their rate list. In this way, during the election campaign this time, the Election Commission has a keen eye on the air flights of star campaigners and candidates. Also Read – Mini assembly elections will be held in 8 seats in UP as well as Bihar assembly, announcement soon

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Meena has also issued instructions to the District Magistrates of all the districts in which they have said that they should get the rate list of the airline companies even before their level. Apart from public sector airlines, a large number of private sector airlines are also included in the aircraft companies called by the Commission.