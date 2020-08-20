Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Grand Alliance broken in Bihar, Manjhi said bye, now next announcement

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Grand Alliance is broken in Bihar. Hindustani Awam Morcha has announced its separation from the Grand Alliance on Thursday. Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is constantly angry in the Grand Alliance, had called an important meeting of the party at his residence today, after taking the decision in the meeting, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party, we have broken ties with the Grand Alliance. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020 … So will Aishwarya contest against Tej Pratap! Chandrika Rai said this

We party spokesperson Danish Rizwan confirmed Manjhi's decision and said that our party has endured a lot of insult to the RJD. His grandparents are running in the grand alliance. However, whether or not Manjhi will go to NDA has not been decided yet. The party has authorized Jitan Ram Manjhi to take a decision. However, it has been made clear that under no circumstances will we merge with JDU.

According to the information received, it is being said that Manjhi has decided to go out of the grand alliance only after the assurance from CM Nitish that his party Hindustani Awam Morcha will get about 7 to 10 tickets from the JDU quota in the assembly elections. Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have had a phone conversation about the return to the NDA and it is yet to be announced by Manjhi.