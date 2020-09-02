Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In preparation for fielding LJP candidates against JDU, convened meeting

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 The expected entry of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi into the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections has added to the uneasiness within the Lok Janshakti Party, another constituent of the NDA’s coalition. LJP has called its state parliamentary board meeting next week. Also Read – Ranchi administration strictly, will have to stay for 14 days in Quarantine without meeting Lalu

Amid signs of LJP's deteriorating relations with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), party sources said that the main issue in the agenda of the board meeting on September 7 is whether to field its candidates against JD (U).

The Chirag Paswan-led party has so far avoided targeting the BJP and even praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he has been an aggressive attacker against Nitish Kumar.

A LJP leader said, “We are definitely considering to field our candidates in those seats where JD (U) will contest.” Paswan refused to comment in this regard, but said that his party would decide at the appropriate time.

Paswan said, “My focus is on preparing our party for elections. Whatever decisions are taken in the interest of my party, will be taken at the appropriate time. ”

Meanwhile, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by Manjhi, will join the NDA. A party spokesperson said that Manjhi has been meeting Nitish Kumar, who has played a key role in bringing his former rival into the ruling coalition.

BJP, another key component of RJD, has already announced that Kumar will be the chief ministerial candidate from the alliance. The relationship between LJP and JD (U) has not been sweet for a long time. The dispute between LJP and JDU has increased due to Manjhi’s party joining NDA. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan is a minister in the Modi government.

Like Paswan, Manjhi comes from the scheduled caste and has been attacking the LJP leadership for projecting himself as a Dalit leader in the state. However, his electoral performance has not been good and his party could win only one seat as a BJP ally in the 2015 assembly elections.

At the same time, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his party belonged to the RJD-Congress, but it could not get any seats. LJP believes that Kumar has brought Manjhi in the NDA so that he can be targeted. The BJP has so far refused to take sides in the quarrel of the two parties and has not given due consideration to the differences.