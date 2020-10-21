Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU embroiled in Tejaswi’s move, contesting 77 seats directly

Patna: In the grand alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties are in the election fray. In such a situation, RJD is competing with Janata Dal (United) in most of the seats. In this election, circumstances have changed since the last election. In the last election, JDU contested along with RJD and Congress, while JDU, along with BJP and two other smaller parties are in the fray in this election. The RJD is in the fray with the Congress and the Left parties in this election. In the 2015 elections, RJD, contesting under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, contested 101 seats, while in this election it is contesting 144 seats. The RJD, the strongest party in the Grand Alliance and the largest party in the last election, is competing with JDU in most of the seats in this election. Also Read – Promise Your Promise ….. Showers of promises in Bihar elections, what party has done to the public, know

In this election, JDU candidate led by Nitish Kumar is in front of RJD candidate in 77 seats. On behalf of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), JDU is contesting on 115 seats, while the BJP is contesting on 110 seats. Only 51 candidates of BJP are in front of RJD. In such a situation, the other 59 seats for the BJP are being considered easier than these 51 seats. In this election, five RJD candidates are face to face of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, while in 11 seats, RJD candidate faces the Vikas Insaan Party.

Sources say that on the basis of pre-election survey, RJD has fielded most of its candidates in front of JDU candidate to take advantage of people's displeasure with Nitish. However, RJD leaders are denying this. A RJD leader says that the candidates have been fielded on the basis of ground reality, party-wise strength and caste equations. It is a coincidence that most of the candidates are contesting against JDU candidates. He told that BJP and JDU are same for RJD. Another RJD leader says that Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the grand alliance and it is certain that after this election he will take over as the chief minister. He said that the victory of the Grand Alliance is certain, although the difference of victory in some seats can be 2000 to 3000.

Here, LJP chief Chirag Paswan is also openly supporting BJP candidates and opposing Nitish. LJP has fielded candidates from most areas where JDU is contesting elections. In such a situation, LJP has also given tickets to the disenfranchised leaders who are creating problems for JDU. Senior BJP leader and LJP candidate Rajendra Singh from Diara region also says that he is getting support of BJP workers on personal basis. They say that leaders also have their own personal base.

Here, JD U spokesman K.C. Tyagi says that his party is not worried about any such move by RJD. He said that he is in the electoral field on the issue of development and Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA. People have to decide whether they want Nitish Kumar or someone else. However, the electoral movement in Bihar has increased and all parties are working with full power to reach power. In such a situation, how will JDU deal with this trick of Tejashwi, it will be a matter to be seen.