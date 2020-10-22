Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU issues resolution letter, new slogan – promises to be fulfilled, now new intentions

Preparations for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 are going on in full swing in Bihar. In such a situation, all parties are seen trying to woo the people of Bihar. After issuing manifestos by Congress, BJP and all parties, now NDA ally Janata Dal United (JDU) has also released its manifesto. On this manifesto, the party has given the slogan ‘Promises to be fulfilled, now new intentions. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Uproar over promise to distribute corona vaccine in Bihar free, complaint against Election Commission against BJP

The state president of JDU said that on our resolution, taking youth power Bihar on the path of progress and economic plow – force to youth, reserved employment – rights to women, etc., he gave details of the manifesto. He said that the promises we have made have also been fulfilled. The promises made in this year’s manifesto will also be fulfilled. In addition, decision 2 will be implemented in the entire state. Also Read – Bad news for BJP ahead of Bihar election: Corona positive, Sushil Modi-Shahnawaz, admitted to AIIMS

Patna: JD (U) releases their manifesto for # BiharElections2020, in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZwpXAdJ Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu targets Nitish by tweeting cartoons – ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

Attacking RJD’s promises, Vashistha Narayan Singh said that Nitish Kumar not only speaks for the promise, but also fulfills the promise. He said that today’s inexperienced leaders say that they will create 10 lakh jobs. But it will cost 58 thousand crores rupees. Where will it come from

The state president said that we should avoid making false declarations. During this tenure, 2 Nishya Yojana will be extended to every village in the state. At the same time, the 7 Nishkya Yojana has been extended to every village in the state. Electricity has reached every house. Now water facility has become easier in the fields. Let us know that the BJP has promised to create 19 lakh jobs in its resolution letter.